Virgie Mae Teschendorf
Gone from our sight but not our hearts is our loving mother, Virgie Mae (Gamble) Teschendorf, of Taft. She passed at the young age of 84, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Minden, Louisiana on Jan. 23, 1935, to Minnie Mae and Ira Franklin Gamble. She will always be remembered as a humorous, hardworking woman who could find the positive in any situation. We will always remember her as the best mom a person could have.
She had a thirst for knowledge and would teach herself how to accomplish whatever hobby, craft or chore she faced. She loved to play the piano and we would always tease her about her “one-speed” because she couldn’t play fast songs. But don’t you know, she taught herself how to read music and play the piano. She also learned how to play a dulcimer.
She began to knit and crochet at an early age. We could always look forward to new sweater vests and caps every winter. In recent years, she shared her talent by crocheting helmet liners for the military. Every six months she would turn in 50 and we calculate she had made over 500. This last batch will be a few short.
Some people around the area may remember that she sewed clothes as a sideline. She did this for many years before retiring from the trade. Her pride and joy was the wedding ensemble she made one summer - bridal gown and the bridesmaids dresses too.
She was most definitely a woman of many talents. When Dad was into collecting and restoring Studebakers, she learned how to do body work. A talent which lent itself again later on when they restored used bicycles to give to local children for Christmas.
She retired after having been employed by Taft ISD in the cafeteria system for almost 40 years. When she wasn’t pursuing other interests, she enjoyed “Googling” for recipes and researching “how-to’s”. She read newspapers on the computer and even played bubble-shooter - an arcade game - and she was good too! Most recently her activities turned to reading the most. She read on average 15 newspapers a week.
Her most favorite thing to do was to eat. She thoroughly enjoyed a good buffet and would frequently start with the desserts as according to her “she didn’t want to get filled up on food first and then not have room for dessert”. She had a very big sweet tooth.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Virgil E. Teschendorf. We know she missed him everyday.
She is survived by her children, Robert Vernon Teschendorf and Victor Allen (Debbie) Teschendorf, both of Corpus Christi and Vari Lynn Santos and Virginia Kay Sites, both of Taft; grandchildren, Travis Allen (Kristi) Teschendorf, of Corpus Christi and Easton Wayne Santos, of Houston; sister-in-law, Lola Teschendorf of Houston; and many nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel.
A memorial service will be conducted at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Portland at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
All other services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made in her name to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.