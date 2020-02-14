William M. Truxaw III, age 73, of Beeville, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 11, 2020.
William was born in Beeville on September 2, 1946, to William M. and Harriet (Klein) Truxaw Jr. He married Barbara Reed on January 31, 1970 in Beeville. He worked for the U.S. Army retiring as an engineer and was owner of Truxaw Rentals, LLC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Harriet Truxaw.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Truxaw of Beeville; his son, Bradley Matthew (Tiffany) Truxaw of Beeville; one grandson, William David Truxaw; a brother, Harry William (Yvonne) Truxaw of Stockdale; and sister, Teresa Amanda (Kenneth) Truxaw Pennachio of Canton, Georgia.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Beeville with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville with Rev. Thomas L. Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Johnathan Dugie, Kyle Cameron, Wayne Rochester, Ben Beasley, Mitchell Truxaw and Garrett Tindol.
Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Zander and Dennis DeWitt.