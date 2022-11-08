Bennett re-elected county judge

Republican incumbent Mike Bennett received 57% of the 3,367 votes cast to defeat Democrat challenger Mary Ellen Flores in the race for the county judge's office.
Bennett received 1,918 votes, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday by the Goliad County Elections Administration Office. Flores received 1,449 votes (43%).
In other county races, Republican challenger David Young defeated Democrat incumbent Alonzo Morales Jr. 407-375 for the Pct. 2 county commissioner office.
Republican Herman Roe II defeated Democrat Sylvia Valdez 951-658 for the Pct. 1 justice of the peace office.
Reagan Sahadi was elected to to Goliad County Groundwater Conservation District's Place 5 on the board of directors by defeated Carl Hummel 1,437-1,147.
Read more on the county elections in the Nov. 17 edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard.