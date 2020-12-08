Goliad seniors Karleigh Hill and Mollee Henicke collected more honors last week when they were named to the all-state tournament team following the team’s showing in the 3A state championship.
The duo carried the Tigerettes to a state runner-up finish, falling to Bushland in the state championship match at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
They were named to the all-tournament team by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Committee.
Bushland’s Kinley Rudder, who was named the championship game MVP, joined Hill and Henicke on the all-tournament squad, as did Bushland’s Hallie Conklin, Jaycee Adams and Taryn Shultz.
Hill paced Goliad in kills and Henicke led in assists during the team’s loss to Bushland in the state final.
Hill had seven kills to go with three digs and three block assists, while Henicke recorded 17 assists to go with 10 digs for a double-double in her final prep contest. She also added a kill for the Tigerettes.
Bushland won the contest in three sets to win its fifth state title in school history.
It was Goliad’s fifth appearance at the state tournament, four of which have come since 2015. It was the second appearance for Hill and Henicke, who were both members of the 2017 Tigerette team that won the state title.
