Mrs. Betty Lou Storms, 96, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2020.
Betty was born on September 28, 1924, in Kenedy, Texas, to Charlotte V. Le Bleu and Thomas Fullmer Puckett. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Storms; and brothers, Thomas D. Puckett and Robert F. Puckett.
Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service was held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 10:00am at Beeville Memorial Park.
