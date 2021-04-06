“My grandfather (Albert Klein Sprokkelhorst) died in 1968, but I knew him when I was about five years old,” Al Kline said. “I still remember him because when we left to come over (to America) in 1968, he was going to come visit us the following year.
“He died the year we left. My mother says it’s because he was heartbroken.”
When Kline began his forray into the art world, he decided to look into his grandfather’s history. Sprokkelhorst was also a painter and one of the things he found out was that even through they were generations apart, art flowed through their genes.
“As a 7 year old boy, I had no idea that he was such a versatile artist,” Kline said on his blog. “I only recently discovered his pastels and other works of art. What made the discovery even more amazing was that fact that, in this year, his 50 year anniversary of his passing, his early pastels were of water birds, particularly flamingos, some very much like what I had recently painted for the Rockport Arts Festival.”
A Sprokkelhorst pastel painting also recently sold at an action for $20,000.
Through tireless research, Kline has found and contacted collectors of his grandfather’s work and is currently trying to purchase some, though many aren’t on the market.
“My grandfather worked, lived and died in the city he loved, Amsterdam, Holland,” Kiline said. “There is not a lot that I know about his early years except that he was an Opera singer, comedian and artist.
Kline said that some of his grandfather’s paintings are still being circulated around auction houses and in between collectors.
“Some of the most beautiful discoveries are his renditions of parrots and other birds likely drawn at the Artis Amsterdam Royal Zoo, which was founded in 1838 and is one of the oldest zoos in all of Europe,” Kline added. “Many of these pastels were drawn as early as 1908. The pastels resonate a deep and rich color to these works as if they were just drawn yesterday.”