Callis, Fox-Smith lead Lady Cats over Woodsboro

The Refugio Lady Cats, behind double-double performances by Chay Callis and Bradi Fox-Smith, rolled to a 56-37 District 29-3A basketball victory over the Woodsboro Lady Eagles on Jan. 19 in Refugio.
Callis had 20 points and 11 rebounds. She also had a pair of 3-pointers. Fox-Smith tallied 10 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three steals.
Refugio’s Presleigh Barber had six points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Mariah Boyd grabbed nine rebounds and scored four points, while Makenzie Boyd had eight rebounds, three points, and two assists.
The win improved the Lady Cats to 10-6 overall and 2-4 in district play.