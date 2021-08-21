BEEVILLE – Carmen M. Munoz, 77, passed away on Aug. 18, 2021. She was born on Jan. 29, 1944, in Raymondville, Texas, to Pablo and Juanita (Guerrero) Munoz. She had retired from the medical field after 26 years as a nurse’s aide.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fernando Munoz; one sister, Concepcion Martwick and one brother, Julian Hector Munoz.
She is survived by one daughter, Theresa (Rafael) Contreras of Beeville; six sisters, Maria M. Ruiz of George West, Juanita Munoz, Marisela (Arturo D.) Hallare, Rosario Salazar, Maria De Jesus and Alma G. Munoz all of Beeville; three brothers, Pablo (Anita) Munoz Jr., of San Antonio, Luis Munoz of Miami, Florida and Cesar (Magdalena) Munoz of Corpus Christi; two grandchildren, Bryan Andrew (Caroline) Contreras and Amber Lynette (James) Mills, both of Beeville. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at St. James Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 12:30 pm. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 pm with Fr. Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Rafael Contreras, Bryan Andrew Contreras, James Mills, Trino Salazar, Arturo D. Hallare and Calvin Martwick.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel