BEEVILLE – Ornaments shine and lights twinkle from the 28 trees decorated inside the McClanahan House.
The Christmas Tree Forest is open for those wanting to brighten their Christmas with clever takes on this holiday classic.
The trees, all of them decorated by businesses, schools and individuals, each reflect the personalities of their designers — from snowmen to Darth Vader.
“Anybody who wanted to could have signed up to decorate a tree,” said Sylvia Garcia-Smith, who helped coordinated this year’s forest. “It has been great.
“Turnout has been wonderful.”
Visitors, including students from the nearby schools, has been keeping the historic home filled with young wonder as they admire the work.
“We even had a family come from Brownsville,” she said. “We have had people come from all over Texas.”
This is the ninth year the Bee County Historical Society has continued this tradition inside the home which began years ago and has been held in various building throughout its history.
“Before this, it was done at the old library next door,” she recalled.
There is a bit of competition in this display.
Anybody who wishes, can drop a $1, or less or more depending, in a container beneath their favorite tree or trees.
“The tree that gets the most votes in funds will win first, second or third place in the adult category and first, second or third place in the children’s category.
Also, viewers can vote online for their favorite tree with the winner their receiving a special award.
Garcia-Smith reminds, “We don’t keep any money there at night. We take it all out.”
So far, $329 has been raised by the event which will be used for maintenance and bills for the house.
Additionally, anyone visiting the forest is asked to donate a canned good, which will be given to the Beeville Vineyard, as their admission.
So far, more than 50 pounds of cans have been donated.
Of course, all of this is voluntary, and no one will be turned away.
“We just want people to see the trees,” she said. “I don’t want people to think we are trying to force them to do anything.
“Many of the trees are decorated with handmade ornaments.
“People put there hearts into this, and we want others to see it.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.