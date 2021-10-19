Beeville reaped rewards once more in October, taking in positive gains on sales tax allocations. The city’s improvement on sales tax sales mirrors a statewide boost over the past several months, with October being no different.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Oct. 6 that he will be sending Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $906.6 million in local sales tax allocations, a growth of 20.6% from October of 2020. The allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.
Beeville received $299,943.24 in the October period, a jump of 7.63% from last year’s payment of $278,677.73. So far through 2021, the city has taken in $3,135,239.70, up 3.48% from 10 months into 2020.
In total, Texas cities received $584 million, up 13.9% from the year prior. The increases from this month in 2020 to a year later were also seen in the allocations for Texas counties ($53.8 million, up 15.3%), transit systems ($193.2 million, up 21.6%), and special purpose taxing districts ($75.5 million, up 26.7%).
For more information on October sales tax allocations, visit the Texas Comptroller office website at comptroller.texas.gov.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•