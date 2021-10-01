Beeville took part in a sizable gain in statewide sales tax revenue this month.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the distribution of $925.1 million for cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts throughout Texas in September. This is an increase of 20.9% from the distribution of Sept. 2020. The $925.1 million was given out based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.
The city of Beeville reaped the reward of the extra distribution, gaining $291,326.59 in sales tax dollars this month. The payment is up 6.37% from the Sept. 2020 allocation of $273,855.83.
Year-to-date, the city has now taken in over $2.8 million, up 3.06% from 2020 figures.
Overall, the city was part of a $595.7 million distribution from Hegar’s office to Texas cities, an increase of 20.3% from Sept. 2020. Jumps from Sept. 2020 to Sept. 2021 figures were also seen in distributions to Texas counties ($53.7 million, up 16.5%), transit systems ($199.1 million, up 21.4%) and special purpose taxing districts ($76.6 million, up 27.5%).
Texas cities have now received an uptick of 13.2% in sales tax revenues for 2021, as compared to figures for 2020. This is also true for Texas counties (up 6.7%), transit systems (up 11.4%) and special purpose taxing districts (up 16.7%).
For more information on monthly distributions, visit the Texas Comptroller’s website at comptroller.texas.gov.
