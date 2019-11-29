Cleaning out the greenhouse makes room for Malaysian orchid, pink quill

With the first major cold front of the season heading our way, it was time to get serious with the junk stored in the greenhouse. I have a habit of saving the oddest things that I might need. The cold front forced me to make quick decisions, sorting what to save and what to trash. Have to say, the trash can filled up pretty fast!
Once the greenhouse was cleared out, it was time to start the process of undressing the garden. Storing treasured hanging baskets and containers in their winter home is a slow process. The garden looks bare and makes me feel a little sad! I have a small table and chairs in the greenhouse for when I feel the need to be surrounded by my plants on a drab winter day. I can sit and enjoy a cup of tea and enjoy the magic of the warm, earthy smell and lush, green foliage of my treasures.
Some of my containers can’t be moved to the greenhouse – too large and heavy. They still need to be protected from the freezing weather. I had to learn to take a breath and only cover plants that are special. The rest of the garden is on its own – if it comes back great, if not, well, it’s a buying opportunity!
Speaking of buying opportunities – I attended a District VII board meeting in New Braunfels, and on the way back I visited one of my favorite nurseries. Naturally, I brought home treasures!
I walked into one of their greenhouses, and an exotic beauty started calling my name, saying “buy me, buy me.” That beauty is Medinilla Myriantha, a native of Malaysian rain forests. The glossy, deep green leaves and gorgeous pink-to-purple blooms sang their siren song and followed me out the door.
It is sometimes referred to as the Malaysian orchid or Malaysian grape. The blooms grow in large clusters (panicles) which resemble grape clusters. The flowers start out a pale pink, deepening to rose as flowers fully open. After blooming, non-edible purple berries form.
The Malaysian orchid makes a great house plant that will grow two to four feet tall. In the tropical rain forests of Malaysia, the plant can reach six feet tall. Although, it isn’t a true orchid, the plant shares many of the traits of orchids. Orchids are epiphytes and don’t require soil to grow. In the wild, their roots anchor them to the crooks of trees or cracks of rocky ledges. They gather nutrients and moisture from the air.
The Malaysian orchid is a semi-epiphyte plant and should be grown in the right medium with humid conditions. It should be planted in soil with at least 30% orchid potting medium to keep the soil loose for good drainage. The plant needs bright, indirect light – in the wild, it can sometimes be found growing tucked into trees.
The plant should be kept free of frost and freezes. In our area, they can be placed in a shade garden during the warm months of the year. But with the advent of cooler weather, remove the plant to a greenhouse or bring indoors. When brought inside, the plant needs humidity. To achieve those conditions, it should be placed in a dish with water and pebbles to hold plant above the water.
The plant can be pruned to keep it compact – only after blooming. Prune with care. If you prune too hard, there will be dieback of the branch. Each limb should have at least two leaves left growing on the branch trimmed.
Fertilize monthly during the growing season with a high phosphorous fertilizer. This will help increase the blooms. The blooms attract butterflies and hummingbirds. When grown indoors, they improve air quality.
The Malaysian orchid wasn’t the only treasure to call my name. A few bromeliads followed me home. Tillandsia ‘Cyanea,’ a native of the Ecuadorian rainforest, forms stemless rosettes of thin leaves that curve inward and have paddle-shaped spikes of pink bracts with violet blooms. The dramatic color combination is one of its most attractive features, but it also has a delicate cinnamon scent. Its common name is pink quill.
It’s an easy plant to grow and will tolerate dry conditions. The bract will last up to three months. Once it has finished the bloom process, it will start to die. As the plant slowly dies it will produces several baby offsets around the base forming a clump. They are commonly called pups! They can be separated or left to form a large clump that will produce multiple flowering bracts. While it’s fun to grow from a pup – many will toss and buy a new flowering plant. I’ll gladly take your cast-off plants!
I do love my new treasures, they brighten up the house. Trouble is – I think I need a bigger greenhouse. Maybe Santa will bring me a new greenhouse. I can see the husband roll his eyes!
Happy gardening.