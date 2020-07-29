LIVE OAK COUNTY – There has been an increase of 80 COVID-19 cases in the county, according to Judge Jim Huff as of July 25.
There are 23 cases in quarantine with 34 recovering for 57 active cases.
Sixty two cases have recovered in the county.
There are 87 cases at FCI Three Rivers that are included in the above numbers, according to Judge Huff.
“Please continue to social distance and practice proper hand washing,” Judge Huff said.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services website, a cumulative 986 total tests in the county as last updated July 28.
