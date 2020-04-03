As some businesses close doors, others operate within limited limits

GOLIAD – At a time when so many are panicking over COVID-19, there is a peace inside The Soul Emporium.
It was also one of the few places open Monday, March 23, on the courthouse square.
Some businesses have temporarily closed during this coronavirus pandemic as concerns over spreading the virus deepen.
Diana Harrington, owner of The Soul Emporium, said, “I am one of the last on the square to stay open.”
And despite what is going on around here, she is staying busy.
Earlier that afternoon, she officiated a wedding on the courthouse lawn.
The Rockport couple had planned their wedding in June but wanted to have it as early as possible.
“It is not like you are going to be separated if you are quarantined in your home,” she told the couple.
Harrington was willing to help them and, as an ordained multi-faith minister, she was able.
“Happy things are still happening,” she said with a smile.
There is no doubt that the coronavirus is changing downtown Goliad.
“Today was the first day we didn’t have a yoga class,” she said. “Wednesday will be the first day we postpone meditation.”
The yoga class averages about six students but has reached as high as 15 depending on the week.
“The meditation group is a small group, and it has been going about six weeks,” she said.
While these events are postponed, the drum circle she plans to continue as it is held outside and social distancing is possible for those participating.
“Drumming is primal,” she said. “It causes relaxation.”
It’s held on the Friday nearest the full moon.
“I have them scheduled for the rest of the year,” she said.
Harrington and her husband Joe moved from Rockport because of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.
“I moved here from Rockport in June,” she said. “The hurricane blew us two into Goliad.”
She opened her shop in October.
“I love, love, love Goliad,” she said.
Her shop is a mixture of items. Crystals and minerals are on the center table. Various essential oils are behind her counter.
Religious items are for sale leading some to question their conflicting representations.
“I believe there are many paths to the divine and only one God,” she said. “We are all worshiping the same God.”
While life downtown is changing, she is adapting to whatever comes her way.
Only a week ago, she would keep regular hours.
Now she, like other businesses on the square, is leaving her number on the door and opening by appointment or phone call.
“I’m probably nearby or working in the back room,” her sign reads.
Her demeanor is relaxed, and her voice calming as she talks about pandemic facing this country. She keeps life in perspective.
“I expect life to happen. Things happen,” she said. “I have yet to lose my cool over it.”
She recalls back to the hurricane and the devastation that it left in its wake.
“We will get through this,” she said.
She pauses, looking for the right words.
She finds it in a message sent to her.
“Once we accept the world as it is, we can influence its future.”
Sitting in the back room of her store, she smiles. Seemingly unconsciously she makes the “I love you” sign in sign language over her heart — a habit she has as she talks or when first meeting someone.
“This is my happy place,” she said.
