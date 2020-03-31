REFUGIO COUNTY – Adaptation is the way businesses are reacting to the challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis, but some businesses are busier than ever.
One of those is the Tuttle's Meat Market and Grocery in Woodsboro. Owner Stanley Tuttle says while things have calmed down since that initial burst of shopping and preparing, there is still a steady stream of customers coming through the doors.
Not only local customers, but people traveling from larger communities outside the area in search of staples. That includes a woman from Corpus Christi who drove 50 miles each way to obtain a roast.
High Falutin' boutique is normally busy thanks to its prime location on Highway 77 in Refugio. But in order to focus on maximum safety for customers and employees alike, the store has temporarily closed its doors and is now offering fashions, outdoor items and accessories online.
