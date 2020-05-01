GOLIAD – The decision as to whether to open this past weekend was difficult for Yvonne Ramirez as she visited with others inside of The Looking Glass in downtown.
“It is really hard when you are getting conflicting information,” Ramirez said.
The governor, just days prior, issued his order allowing non-essential businesses to reopen with curbside delivery April 24.
The mayor of Goliad, also only days prior, had strengthened the city’s order to shelter at home and requiring all residents to wear a mask.
“You don’t want to put people’s lives at risk,” Ramirez said as she and the others with an interest in this shop discussed their options Monday, April 20.
Donna Peterson, one of those standing there that afternoon, knows well what is at stake.
Her son Robert was one of those who became severely ill with symptoms similar to the COVID-19.
“He was totally exhausted,” Peterson said. “All he wanted to do was lie in bed and sleep.”
A doctor did the initial tests to rule out other viruses before testing him for COVID-19.
“He was tested in Victoria, but they never called to give him the results,” Peterson said. “He called the clinic, and they said they never got the results.”
Her son has recovered, but despite that late March test, they still don’t know if he had this latest version of the coronavirus.
“At least if they test, they should give you the results,”she said.
Like Robert, Ramirez too was hit by something with symptoms similar to the coronavirus.
“I was really sick,” she said. “I could not breathe
“It burned to breathe.
“My skin burned.
Her friend Debbie Sandoval, adds, “About the fourth or fifth day, she called and said it felt like she had a bad sunburn her skin hurt so bad.”
“I had no desire to eat or drink,” Ramirez said. “I didn’t want to go to the emergency room because I didn’t have insurance.”
She finally relented and went to the ER. Tests were negative for COVID-19.
She has long since recovered but remembers that first day when she finally started feeling better.
“The days look prettier now,” she said.
Everyone agreed, safety was essential and masks would be worn to protect everyone.
Peterson is understandably worried about the future of the business.
“I have not sold anything in over a month,” she said.
Ramirez adds, “Most people here have a primary job, and this is their secondary thing.
“But if you depend on what we sell here, this is losing livelihood.”
For the past few weeks, this shop has been dark — a similar story to many of the small businesses downtown.
Opening would bring money back to this business which rents space to others selling antiques and oddities.
“If we get too far behind and lose the shop, at least nobody got sick,” Ramirez contemplates out loud.
Curbside eliminates some of the dangers as shoppers can look online, select their purchases and drive up to the shop for delivery.
“We’re going to take every precaution,” Ramirez said. “We are going to all be wearing masks.”
But will the community venture out?
“We don’t even know if people are going to come shop,” Ramirez said. “I think all I can do is pray about it.
“If I had not gotten sick, I would say, ‘Let’s do this,’” she said. “But because I did get sick, the decision to even do curbside makes me nervous.”
By that Tuesday, they decided it would be safe to open within the curbside restrictions.
“We cannot live in fear,” Ramirez said.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.