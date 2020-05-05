CBFB to hold food giveaway Wednesday in Portland

The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be providing free food for those in need. The CBFB will be holding the drive through only food giveaway at the Pavilions at Northshore, 201 Northshore Blvd. in Portland, on Wednesday, May 6 from 1:30 p.m. until all items are gone.
