Check it out

GOLIAD – Library staff were not going to leave the community without a way to checkout books, magazines or puzzles.
When the doors closed, though, because of COVID-19, they would need to take a new approach.
So Claudine Janota, librarian, decided to put a cart of the popular items they had in back and simply rely on the honor system.
“That is the least we could do,” she said. “Ninety-nine percent of the things on the cart are items donated to the library. It was nothing in our circulation.
“I have magazines out there.
“We have some children’s books.
“We have some DVDs.”
The process is simple. Patrons grab what they want and return it when they are done.
“I just thought that since they cannot come in, and most of our services are limited,” she said, this would allow them something to do while at home.
The idea is popular among the patrons too.
“In the drop box there was a lot of books that came off the cart,” she said. “Some people will return them, and some won’t.”
She isn’t worried about it as these books would end up in the library book sale later for a nominal price anyway.
“Every night, we fill it up,” Janota said. “It isn’t completely empty, but there is a lot gone.”
The decision to close the library wasn’t an easy one. But during that first day of spring break, when 70 people visited the library, they knew keeping those doors open would put people in danger.
“We still have our digital material so they can checkout e-books,” she said.
“If you are a patron and know what book you want, ... you can call us, and we will pull the book.”
The person, she said, can just pickup the book outside the library, never having to come in.
“It is a whole different world,” she said.
Because of the dangers and the contagious nature of the coronavirus, everything that comes back into the library is sanitized.
“We are trying to keep things safe,” she said. “When I take books out of the book drop, I am wearing gloves.
“I wipe down each book with Clorox wipes and let them sit overnight.”
The one thing the library cannot provide now is the use of the computers.
“We just cannot do that at the moment,” Janota said. “This is not safe for my staff and my patrons.”
No one can say when the library will reopen, but for now, they will continue offering as much as they can to the patrons.
“We are trying to do what we can — a little bit of normalcy,” Janota said. “When things get back to normal, we need to remember this time and learn from it.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.