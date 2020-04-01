City limits number of shoppers

GOLIAD – The mayor is asking all businesses to limit the number of customers to 10 or fewer at a time to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Trudia L. Preston said that last week she was working with the city’s attorney to ensure the wording is correct and had hoped to have an order completed and in place by Saturday, March 28.
“The only difference between this and the prior declaration is I am asking convenience stores and other businesses to limit the number of people inside, and that includes Lowe’s and Dollar General,” the mayor said. “This applies to any business that is open.”
Restaurants in town are all doing to-go orders so this would not have an affect upon them.
“The smaller businesses, I would appreciate it if it was maybe five people at a time,” she said. “I think that is reasonable.”
Many of the businesses downtown are closed for now or operating on an appointment basis with numbers on their door for people to call.
This limit on interaction is all an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have not had any cases in the city,” she said.
While all of this is to stop the virus, it is having a detrimental affect on some of the businesses. Even Market Days, which brings thousands to the city, was cancelled in March.
The Easter Egg hunt also this year was cancelled.
“This is such a small town,” Preston said.
Recovery won’t be immediate, but it will happen.
“I believe it will,” she said. “We have a lot of citizens in the city that are very dedicated and loyal to our businesses,” the mayor said. “It is going to take a little while to recoup.
“I am praying.”
She adds that the precautions being asked already are being done willingly by the citizens of the city.
“I am so proud of our citizens for following the governor’s order for protecting themselves and their families,” she said. “Where the problem is, is people coming from Houston and Laredo.”
On Wednesday, March 25, Dollar General was a popular business as it had received a supply of toilet paper.
But the crowds, unlike what might be occurring in large towns, was minimal and civil.
“I am so proud our city,” Preston said. “Everyone has been very cordial and respectful to everybody else.”
There are more frequent visitors though — many are coming from the larger cities to buy supplies depleted at their stores.
“They are coming here and taking away from us,” she said. This means less for the residents here.
Limits of one per person on paper products, eggs and milk are helping to keep supplies stocked longer now.
Election
Council is also cancelling its May 2 election which will now be held during the November general election.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.