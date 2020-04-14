SINTON – San Patricio County Judge David Krebs admits that online streaming of meetings was a long time coming. It was even an issue during the last legislative session when it came to the Open Meetings Act and the county was told they were supposed to be televising all their commissioners court meetings.
That issue has finally been put to bed as the court began streaming live on March 30.
“I think this is phenomenal,” Judge Krebs said. “I think we’ll see more and more of our citizens of the county, who probably don’t want to come up here on a Monday morning at 9 o’clock. Now they can sit at home, drink their coffee, read the newspaper and get on our computer and look at the things that we’re doing for this county.”
The first live streamed meeting got off to a shaky start as the judge had issues logging in but just before court began at 9 a.m. they went live and it streamed without any issues.
Judge Krebs also has the opportunity to control the camera mounted to the back of the courtroom and once the new, large monitor gets installed, he can zoom in and focus on anyone talking in the room.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the courtroom is currently closed to the public and will remain so for the foreseeable future. And with orders in place to only allow 10 people to meet at a time, department heads can stay in their offices and watch.
The public can visit co.san-patricio.tx.us and click on the ‘Commissioners’ Court Meeting - Livestream’ link every Monday (or Tuesday if it falls on a holiday) at 9 a.m. to watch commissioners court live.
Once the link is clicked, visitors will be prompted to type in their name and log in. Once the meeting is live, the public can ask questions which will then be read by Judge Krebs’ secretary Debra Sanders and addressed by the court.
“I am tickled to death that we’re being able to get this technology in this courthouse because we’re so far behind,” the judge said. “It’s made it easier on our employees and it’s actually going to save us a lot of money in the long run to have all this technology here.”