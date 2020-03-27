KARNES COUNTY – In a press release from the Atascosa Health Center Inc. Medical Director Rayford Mitchell March 26, the first reported case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) was recently diagnosed from the Karnes Community Health Center.
The patient is part of the administrative staff in Pleasanton and was seen on March 18 at the Karnes City clinic.
Per protocol, the patient was immediately placed in our designated isolation room with providers using proper personal protective equipment and CDC protocol.
Due to symptoms and travel history, the patient was immediately sent home under strict self-quarantine per CDC guidelines after performing the COVID-19 test.
Close contacts were given proper instruction for quarantine and monitoring.
One week late, test results returned positive and the Texas Department of State Health Services was contacted.
The patient has now fully recovered and cleared by DSHS.
Risk from this event to the patients of the clinic, workers and community is very low due to strict adherence to protocol and systems ready in place.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have instituted protocols to reduce community risk,” Dr. Mitchell said in the press release.
“Our clinic has been and will continue to be vigilant in the face of this pandemic. We will keep our doors open to help provide healthcare to those who need it. We will continue testing for COVID-19 for our patients per protocol.”