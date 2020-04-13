County jail prepped for coronavirus before it became a major issue

SINTON – While jails and prisons are facing a new threat with COVID-19 sweeping across the nation, according to the San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the county jail was ready and had already implemented numerous safeguards to battle the spread within the cell block walls.
Testing hot
“We started our program long before we started having an issue, “ Rivera said. “What we started doing is everyone that comes into the jail we took a temperature check. We have a person assigned to the front and the back so when people come – no matter if they’re an attorney, a visitor or an employee – they’re getting checked.
“If their temperature was over 99 degrees, they can’t come in the door. As a matter of fact, an employee came to work with a 99 degree temperature, and we sent her home.”
Rivera said that suspects who are arrested and come in through the sallyport entrance are also checked, and if they have a temperature they are immediately sent to the hospital to get checked out. If they are a non-violent offender they may also be released with a warrant to be arrested at a later time.
“Thank God we haven’t had a situation for someone who was a vicious felon that tested hot,” Rivera said, “but things like DWI and traffic offenses and things that have shown up here that were hot, we just don’t allow them in the jail setting. We have to be careful.”
Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order late last month that prohibits offenders “charged with, convicted of or having a history of offenses involving physical violence or threats of physical violence who would not only gravely threaten public safety but would also hinder efforts to cope with the COVID-19 disaster” from being released.
“Ones with family violence type charges or aggravated charges, they’re not going to get out on a PR (personal recognizance) bond, they’re going to have to stay for the whole tour,” the sheriff said. “We have six murderers in our jail, and they’re not going anywhere.
The out-of-towners
Another issue the jail is facing is bringing in suspects from out of town or even out of state.
When the sheriff’s deputies pull over someone who shows up wanted on the national database, they have to arrest them. The sheriff said the jail currently has a suspect from Iowa and one from Indiana in their custody waiting for transport.
On the other hand, if someone is arrested in another state and is wanted by the San Pat sheriff’s office, they have 10 days to go pick them up, like they currently have in Colorado. Instead of sending a deputy over there and crossing through cities and states where COVID-19 is prevalent, they hired a transport driver and are expecting him soon.
“Those people that come from out of town we quarantine them for 14 days because we just don’t know what they may have,” Rivera continued. “We have a special section just for those that come from out of town to make sure that they’re OK.
He added that currently the only jails in Texas that have COVID-19 cases are in Dallas and Houston.
Safety in numbers
The sheriff’s office has also tried to keep the number of offenders locked up to a minimum. Usually the jail population is at around 230, but as of April 3, the number sits at 168. They also had a few offenders who were wanted in other counties, so instead of waiting for those agencies to come get them, they simply provide a “courtesy transport” and deliver them themselves.
“The least people we have in our jail, the better off we’re going to be,” Rivera said. “If we have an outbreak at least we have less people in the jail.”
High tech distancing
In order to keep offenders from leaving the jail facility and possibly coming into contact with someone infected, the sheriff’s office is keeping them off work duty and providing a high tech solution for those needing to visit the court or their probation officers.
“Everything is done over video conferences,” Rivera said. “We’re not taking anybody out, and we’re not bringing anybody in.”
Last year the courthouse implemented the Lifesize video conference system which allows for virtual meetings from all over the world. The courts recently used the tool to receive testimony from someone in New Mexico during a court case.
The jail now utilizes Lifesize as well as Zoom, which is a web-based video conferencing program that also allows face-to-face virtual meetings.
Public duty
The sheriff said that with the stay-at-home orders given to the county, there will be some residents growing frustrated, bored or restless. Add on top of that the lack of jobs or money, and the problem quickly becomes compacted, which could lead to family violence threats which deputies must respond to in person. While the jail is trying to handle as many issues over the phone, some are inevitable and put the department at risk.
“We don’t want our guys with masks and gloves on approaching people because it’ll scare everyone to death,” Rivera continued. “We just have to be cautious how we do this. We’re trying to limit our distancing as well by not having to meet the public for every little thing there is. If we can talk about it over the phone then we’ll do that.
“But we’re still having disturbances, and we’re still having issues, and I’m afraid as time goes on people are going to start getting at each other’s throats when they’re confined to a home for so long. They do good staying away in public, but when they’re confined it creates problems.”
Here and now
With things changing everyday – sometimes by the minute – Rivera knows that keeping his employees and deputies safe while continuing to serve the public is weighing heavy on the department. It’s also the first time that the department has had to deal with a threat like COVID-19, but it continues to meet the demand head on.
“Hopefully everything will go away pretty soon,” he said. “We’ve been so lucky just to have the county’s help.
“The unknown is scary. It’s been different, and we’ve talked about what happens if someone checks positive and what we’re going to do. It’s kind of hard to get sick in a jail if you’re not already sick. But when somebody else comes in, and we don’t have any control over that, that’s the scary part.
“Our employees are having to be so much more cautious in the jail now so it’s put a strain as far as when it comes to what we have to do.”