County Judge issues 'Stay at Home-Work Safe' order

Earlier today, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs issued an Executive "Stay at Home-Work Safe" Order to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in the county.
Click here to read the full document: San Patricio County Executive Order
The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 30 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 13.
Summary of the San Patricio County Executive Order mandates:
- Residents should remain in their residence as often as possible
- All unnecessary social gatherings are prohibited
- Follow CDC social distancing guidelines and stay a minimum of 6 feet apart
- Restaurants must only offer pick-up or to-go orders
- Places of worship must only offer services by video, teleconference or other remote measures
- Elective/non-essential medical, surgical and dental services are prohibited
- Fitness and exercise gyms must remain closed
- Congregating, loitering or idling in public areas or roads is prohibited between 11 p.m and 5 a.m. daily
Exceptions to the county mandates:
- Citizens may leave their residence to preform necessary activities that are essential to them, their family members, or their pet's health and safety (i.e. grocery shopping, doctor/medical visits, veterinarian visits, picking up medical or other necessary supplies)
- Citizens may go to another person's residences to provide care, deliver services or deliver supplies for them or their pets
- Citizens may go to their physical workplace if required or deemed essential
- Citizens may partake in outdoor activities as long as the social distancing guidelines are met at all times
- Emergency and necessary medical, surgical or dental procedures are allowed