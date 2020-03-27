County Judge issues 'Stay at Home-Work Safe' order
Earlier today, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs issued an Executive "Stay at Home-Work Safe" Order to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in the county. 
Click here to read the full document: San Patricio County Executive Order
 
The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 30 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 13. 
 
Summary of the San Patricio County Executive Order mandates:
  • Residents should remain in their residence as often as possible
  • All unnecessary social gatherings are prohibited
  • Follow CDC social distancing guidelines and stay a minimum of 6 feet apart 
  • Restaurants must only offer pick-up or to-go orders
  • Places of worship must only offer services by video, teleconference or other remote measures
  • Elective/non-essential medical, surgical and dental services are prohibited 
  • Fitness and exercise gyms must remain closed
  • Congregating, loitering or idling in public areas or roads is prohibited between 11 p.m and 5 a.m. daily 
 
Exceptions to the county mandates:
  • Citizens may leave their residence to preform necessary activities that are essential to them, their family members, or their pet's health and safety (i.e. grocery shopping, doctor/medical visits, veterinarian visits, picking up medical or other necessary supplies)
  • Citizens may go to another person's residences to provide care, deliver services or deliver supplies for them or their pets
  • Citizens may go to their physical workplace if required or deemed essential
  • Citizens may partake in outdoor activities as long as the social distancing guidelines are met at all times
  • Emergency and necessary medical, surgical or dental procedures are allowed