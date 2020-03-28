Courthouse closes as COVID-19 threat looms

GOLIAD – Communities continue to take drastic measures in the face of the threat posed by COVID-19.
There are currently two people under quarantine from Goliad County; neither case has been confirmed at this time, according to county officials.
Lack of confirmation is due primarily to less-than-adequate capabilities. Currently, the state can only test 200 people per day. Next week, according to state officials, that capability will rise to 10,000 per day.
Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett on March 17 declared a “local disaster for public health emergency,” which was effective for seven days. The commissioners court was set to decide on renewing the declaration Monday, March 23.
The measure was taken out of caution, as there were no known COVID-19 cases in Goliad County at that time.
“We don’t know for sure,” Bennett said March 19. “We can’t get enough tests.”
Ernesto Paiz, district coordinator for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said, “Testing kits are going to labs and physicians’ offices. A portion of the national stockpile was released to Texas and that’s getting to us as we speak.”
Bennett added, “We can’t get our first responders tested. We would like to see that happen, but we’re powerless.”
The judge reminds residents that with new directives coming out of Washington and Austin almost daily, the county’s response to COVID-19 is constantly evolving.
“Stay on (the county’s) website. Pay attention and you’ll get it as soon as it happens,” Bennett said.
Courthouse
Life is different for the time being. Any business normally conducted in the
Goliad County Courthouse will happen via telephone and email until further notice, as the courthouse is closed to the general public. A copy of the contact roster will be posted on the courthouse door and on the county’s website, http://co.goliad.tx.us.
Based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), all public gatherings of 10 people or more are canceled. This includes all regular meetings of the Goliad County Commissioners Court.
The March 18 session of county court also was canceled. Defendants will be notified when a new court date has been set.
“We’re doing all that we can right now,” Bennett said. “That’s why we’re limiting access to government buildings.”
Services also are being impacted. All meals at the Goliad County Senior Center are being served as take-out only. Home deliveries, however, are continuing as usual.
The juvenile probation department is closed until further notice. Office visits will take place over the phone. JPO Abby Lankster can be reached at 361-575-0399 or abbylankster@goliadcountytx.gov.
County library
The Goliad County Library is closed until Friday April 3. Anyone interested in e-books is urged to call the library at 361-645-2291.
Patrons are asked to return items, as they become due to the drop box. They also might call the library for any items that need to be rechecked.