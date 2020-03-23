COVID-19 cases rise to six in Nueces County, shelter in place orders being considered

CORPUS CHRISTI – This morning the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District collected 20 COVID-19 test samples, 17 which were collected at the drive-thru specimen collection site and three inpatient samples were processed locally.
Earlier this evening, March 23, testing was completed on the 20 samples with 14 testing negative but six tested positive for COVID-19. One of the ones that tested positive is not a Nueces County resident.
The patients with positive results have been notified and educated about safety precautions for them, their family and the community. All positive cases were travel related (Costa Rica, Ireland, Houston, New Orleans, Spain) and not considered community spread. With today’s testing results, the total COVID-19 cases in Nueces County is now at six.
The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County are working closely to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Officials are considering multiple options to protect the community including shelter in place orders much like other states, cities and counties have implemented.
Corpus Christi officials are planning to update the public and media tomorrow with any additional information.