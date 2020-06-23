COVID-19 cases climb to 9 in Refugio County

The Refugio County Office of Emergency Management has announced the number of COVID-19 cases in the county has risen to nine as of late Monday evening (June 23).
Each of the people who have tested positive are currently isolated.
The sixth reported case is a man in his 60s.
The seventh case is a woman in her 70s.
Case number 8 is a male between the ages of 10 and 19.
Case number 9 is a woman in her 40s.
“As per (the Texas Department of State Health Services, Refugio County has six active cases,” said Sheldon Wiginton, director of emergency management services for the county.
“DSHS is supporting Refugio County in identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms. The patients identifiers on any confirmed cases will not be released (in order to) protect patients’ rights.”
