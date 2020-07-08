COVID-19 cases reach 37 for Refugio County

REFUGIO COUNTY – The number of COVID-19 cases in Refugio County continues to rise, with several new cases being reported over the last few days, including four new cases as of July 8.
A total of 37 cases of coronavirus have been reported for Refugio County. Of these, 25 are considered active cases and 12 patients have recovered.
Those recently diagnosed with coronavirus include:
• A woman in her 70s.
• A man in his 70s.
• Two men in their 20s.
• Two men in their 30s.
• Four women in their 30s.
• A boy in his teens.
• A woman in her 50s.
• A man in his 50s.
• Three women in their 60s.
• Two women in their 20s.
• A woman in her 30s.
There have been a total of 19 new cases announced since July 3.
No other information, such as which towns the patients are residing in, is being released to the public.
Although some counties have released town-by-town cases of coronavirus, that is not the case in Refugio County.
“DSHS (the Texas Department of State Health Services) is supporting Refugio County by identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” said Sheldon Wiginton, director of the Refugio County Office of Emergency Management. “The patients’ identifiers on any confirmed cases will not be released to protect the patients’ rights.”
