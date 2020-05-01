COVID-19 closures postpone graduation ceremonies

BEE COUNTY – For outgoing high school seniors, this year mostly has been a washout due to school campuses being closed since March because of the COVID-19 emergency. Area school officials are working to save the last hurrah: graduation.
The Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District does not have a date set yet. However, Superintendent Dr. Dustin Barton said, “We’re looking to propose an alternate date to occur in July. We haven’t finalized anything.”
He stressed that such a plan only would be executed if feasible, based on recommendations from the governor’s office when it comes to holding mass gatherings.
Trustees in the Pettus Independent School District voted April 20 to set an alternate graduation date. Superintendent Mike Homann said commencement exercises are scheduled for July 25 at 8 p.m.
“We want to have a traditional graduation ceremony for our students and their families,” he said. “We hope by this date we will be able to gather the community for a ceremony. We know however that this date is dependent on many local, state, and federal variables and we will make adjustments or look for alternatives if a ceremony is not possible on that date.”