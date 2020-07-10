SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – Today Dr. James Mobley reported that the San Patricio Department of Public Health is investigating a possible second COVID-19 related death.
Mobley’s handling includes reviewing all necessary clinical details and conferring with others to make a determination. This matter remains under investigation and we will release appropriate information as it becomes available.
San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported 26 new cases today and all are under investigation with two hospitalizations.
The county’s confirmed COVID-19 case count will move up to 310 with 18 individuals released from COVID-19 protocol making it a total of 156 residents that have recovered.
San Pat’s active case count moves up to 154 and the completed tests count is 1,615.
The immediate risk of transmission in the county remains at intermediate.
The county also announced two COVID-19 mobile test collection sites.
July 14 and 15 at the Sinton Community Center, 1301 E. Sinton Street and July 16 in Taft at the Kiva Hut, 401 Park St.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.