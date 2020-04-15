TAFT – While briskets smoked in a tin shed in the back of an old cafe, Rose Searcy and her two employees were busy inside prepping food for the day at 181 Diner & BBQ, located on the corner of San Patricio Avenue and U.S. Highway 181 in Taft.
Searcy, who opened the restaurant with her husband Glen, said it was always his dream to own a restaurant. So earlier this year, on Valentine’s Day, they opened up to an eager – and hungry – crowd.
What they didn’t foresee was that in just a few short weeks, they would have to shut their doors to the public because the novel coronavirus had its sights set on San Patricio County. On March 18, the restaurant was ordered to close their dining area and only offer drive-thru, delivery, carry-out or curbside service, which wasn’t welcome news.
“I mean, we just heard about it like two weeks ago,” Rose said. “It’s affected us for sure, but we do have our days that are pretty good. We had really good days this past weekend because of Lent (they also sell fish plates), so we were very busy.
“And we’ve been very cautious. I wouldn’t have imagined having to run the food out all day when we opened, but, hey, it’s like the girls say, ‘It’s good exercise walking in and out,’” she added with a laugh.
This is the first time the couple has ever run a restaurant, so having to deal with county guidelines coming from the coronavirus on top of everything that comes along with running a new business was weighing heavy on her for the past few weeks, but she seems confident now.
“Oh, it’s fun; it’s a good experience,” she added. “At first I didn’t think I could handle it, but it’s pretty good, and I have good workers. I love them; they’re very helpful.
“And we were very excited because we’re the first restaurant in town to sell beer, and we do have beer on site, so that’s good.”
The restaurant also offers to-go beer orders along with their food.
Searcy said that she has a lot of customers from Sinton, including former County Judge Terry Simpson who bought a few pounds of brisket over the weekend. She added that her top sellers at the restaurant are their ‘famous’ brisket tacos topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco, their brisket plates and their loaded baked potatoes which she said are, “very big and very loaded.”
Even on days when they are closed to cook their briskets, Searcy says the phone rings non-stop with customers asking if they’re open.
“We have our ups and downs, but, you know, I’m very happy because we have a lot of repeat customers, and we’re very thankful for them,” Searcy said. “They love our food and keep coming back, so I’m thankful.
“And again we just want to thank all our customers and all our family and friends who keep supporting us. We’ll keep on going as far as we can.”