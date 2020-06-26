Executive Order mandates masks be worn in San Patricio County next week

SAN PATRICIA COUNTY – Late Friday evening, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs issued an Executive Order effective as of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31 which states all commercial entities in San Patricio County providing goods or services directly to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy requiring, at a minimum, that all employees or visitors to the commercial entity's business premises or other facilities wear face coverings where six feet of separation is not feasible.
Failure to develop and implement the Health and Safety Policy required by this Executive Order within five (5) calendar days following the Effective Date may result in a fee not to exceed $1,000 for each violation.
All people 10 years or older shall wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when in a public place where it is difficult to keep six feet away from other people or working in areas that involve close proximity with other coworkers. The CDC advises face coverings for people 2 years or older. Face coverings may include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, or a handkerchief. San Patricio County residents should continue to maintain social distancing of at least six feet while outside their home.
Face coverings do not need to be worn in the following circumstances:
• When exercising outside or engaging in physical activity outside
• While driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver
• When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk
• While pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment
• While in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening
• When consuming food or drink
The county also reminds residents to keep washing hands before you leave home and when you return, stay at least six feet away from others, avoiding touching nose or face, not using disposable masks more than three times, and washing reusable cloth masks regularly to prevent the spread of the virus.
More on this story as it develops in the upcoming edition of The News of San Patricio.