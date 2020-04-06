Fifth positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in San Patricio County over weekend

SINTON – The San Patricio County Department of Public Health received notification today of a new positive COVID-19 case which is still under investigation. This case involves a San Patricio County resident who was known to have had close contact with an existing positive COVID-19 individual. This county resident is a male, between the ages of 45 and 50, in stable condition. He is in isolation since his symptoms do not require hospitalization.
This brings the County’s case count to five.
According to county health officials the immediate risk of transmission in San Patricio County remains minimal. Anyone found to have had close contact with this individual will be contacted directly by a staff member from the county department of public health.
For information, please contact Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.
For more information email EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us, visit their website at sanpatEM.com or call the COVID-19 hotline at 361-201-0551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.