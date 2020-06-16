G-P graduate reported to have possible case of COVID-19

On Monday June 15 Gregory-Portland ISD was notified that a Gregory-Portland High School graduate who attended the school’s outdoor graduation ceremony on Friday, June 12, is reported to have a possible case of COVID-19.
The San Patricio County Health Department has not yet received the results of a test which, if positive, would confirm the case. However, based on symptoms reported, this is currently considered just a possible case.
Per the health department, it is recommended that those who attended the graduation ceremony self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 during the next 14 days. Individuals who notice symptoms or have concerns are advised to contact their primary care physician or local health department.
G-PISD said it followed guidelines and requirements from the Texas Education Agency for this ceremony, with all attendees including staff required to complete a health screening prior to entry and careful planning executed to allow for social distancing among graduates, attendees, and staff. Graduates were asked to be seated upon arrival and follow procedures as well.
Face masks were strongly encouraged for all attendees, and masks were made available for graduates as an option to wear during the ceremony as part of the graduate check-in process. G-PISD also said they offered a virtual ceremony as an option for all graduates and their families who did not want to participate in an event where others would be gathered.
The News of San Patricio will have more on this story as it develops.
For more information about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please review information listed from national, state, and local health officials at www.g-pisd.org/COVID-19.