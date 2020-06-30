GREGORY-PORTLAND – Gregory-Portland ISD released a statement today to inform the public that a student athlete in the G-P Middle School strength and conditioning program received a positive COVID-19 test result as reported by the parent. This athlete has not attended practice since last week, but out of an abundance of caution, the G-PMS program will be suspended until Monday, July 13. Practices are planned to resume on that date, unless any further changes become necessary.
The G-PMS coaching staff confirmed that all safety procedures have been followed for the program including social distancing, face masks worn inside facilities, temperature checks upon arrival and other protocols in place as defined by UIL as well as the G-PISD Athletic Department.
"We encourage all G-PMS parents of student athletes involved in this program to monitor their students for any signs or symptoms of the COVID-19 virus while the program is suspended," a statement from G-PISD Administration & Athletics Department said. "Per safety procedures in place, any student exhibiting symptoms is not to attend practice.
The coaching staff did say however that the G-P High School strength and conditioning program will continue as scheduled, with all safety procedures being implemented.
They also said that swift action will be taken when, or if, there is any need to suspend this program. In the meantime, please be assured that the High School athletes are using facilities that are completely separate from the Middle School athletes with the exception of Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium.
While both groups use the stadium, the schedules are different: High School athletes use the stadium from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and MIddle School athletes from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They added that additionally, the stadium is routinely cleaned and sanitized multiple times throughout the day (as are all other athletic facilities).
"We wish our G-PMS athlete a quick recovery and improved health, and thank you for your continued support," G-PISD Administration & Athletics Department said.