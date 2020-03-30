The Goliad County Appraisal District (GCAD) has closed its building to public access until further notice. The appraisal district staff will continue answering phones and correspondence from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public can still receive assistance by phone, fax, mail and email. Information can also be obtained from the district's website, www.goliadcad.org. The office personnel are working remotely. These directives are in response to President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration and Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Public Health Disaster Declaration.
An automatic thirty-day extension for Business Personal Property Renditions has been granted. The extension will move the deadline from April 15 to May 15.