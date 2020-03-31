Due to concerns of COVID-19 the Goliad County Groundwater Conservation District office is closed. District Employees will still continue to provide services to the public through alternate methods.
The District can be reached at 361-645-1716 or at gcgcd@goliadcogcd.org.
Landowners that are needing water well registrations or permits can submit applications via fax at 361-645-1772 or at gcgcd@goliadcogcd.org.
Water well drillers needing to provide a 24-Hour Notice of Intent to drill should call 361-645-1716.