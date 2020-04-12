Goliad appraisal district announces 30-day extension for property renditions

GOLIAD – The Goliad County Appraisal District has closed its building to public access until further notice.
The appraisal district staff will continue answering phones and correspondence from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They will assist the public by phone, fax, mail and email.
Information can also be obtained from the district’s website at www.goliadcad.org. The office personnel is working remotely.
These directives are in response to President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration and Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Public Health Disaster Declaration.
An automatic 30-day extension for Business Personal Property Renditions has been granted. The extension will move the deadline from April 15 to May 15.
A rendition is a report that lists all the taxable property the business owner owned or controlled on Jan. 1 of this year.
Examples of personal property include computers, desks, chairs, office supplies, business inventory, machinery and vehicles used to produce income.
The appraisal district has already mailed personal property rendition forms to businesses known to have been operating in Goliad County during the previous year.
However, all business owners are required to file renditions regardless of receiving notification. A rendition form is available on the appraisal district’s website at www.goliadcad.org under the “Forms” tab along with information on the rules of the process.
Richard Miller said, “As the Chief Appraiser for Goliad County Appraisal District, I will continue to do my best for the citizens of Goliad County within the confines of the law. In light of the pandemic, it is important for you to know Texas appraisal districts have been in contact with the governor’s office and taxing unit organizations.”
“However, there are currently no waivers or extensions pertaining to this year’s ad valorem appraisal year. We are asking the governor for guidance in the matter of our 2020 reappraisal plans and the impact it will have on our citizens suffering economic hardship during this time.”
“Our offices are about to undergo the busiest time of the year concerning taxpayer visits and correspondence. We are fast approaching the time to send 2020 Appraisal Value Notices. “
Texas appraisal districts are mandated to appraise as of Jan. 1 and will go through the same “checks and balances” as in past years.
Texas school funding will still be reliant on timely establishing accurate market values. Certified Appraisal Values will be sent to the taxing units by July 25.
There is currently nothing in the property tax law to allow the current pandemic to factor into this year’s property tax appraisal valuation.
“While we are all sympathetic to the situation we are facing, our hands are tied without the governor’s help,” Miller explained.
For questions concerning the appraisal district, call 361-645-2492, fax 361-645-3200 or email rmiller@goliadisd.org.