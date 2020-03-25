The Goliad school district will remain closed through April 3 but student learning is continuing.
Youngsters will receive packets next week with work from their teachers to complete.
Goliad elementary
Staff will provide physical/online packets of work for continuous learning for all PK/Head Start through fifth grade students. They will distribute specifically designed packets on Mondays, beginning March 30 from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. in the front of the building. Please arrive at the front of the building and packets will be distributed in a drive through method. Online Packets will be located under the Distant Learning Resources Drop down on our main website.
Goliad Secondary
Goliad middle and high school staff are providing instruction to students through student Chromebooks utilizing Google Classrooms. Students will be able to continue instruction through this format. If at home connectivity is an issue, students may request assignments emailed to them or to a parent by contacting their campus. In the unlikely event a student is unable to work on a Chromebook, a packet may be provided on a case by case basis.
School Lunch Update
Goliad ISD will provide a school lunch starting March 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the back side of the elementary cafeteria and also at Fenner Square, Spring Creek, Berclair General Store and St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church – Weesatche from 10-11 a.m. only. Children up to 18 years old are eligible and must be present in order to receive the meal per USDA guidelines. Adults are not eligible. Anyone with questions about the school lunch program can call 361-645-2364 during the hours of 8 a.m. and noon.