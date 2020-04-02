Gun sales rise during pandemic

GOLIAD – The influx of buyers purchasing handguns for self-defense is on the rise across the country, and Goliad is no different.
Robert Fly, who co-owns The Best Little Gun Shop in Texas on the square, said that more women are coming in buying personal protection style pistols than ever before.
“The women buying guns has been an ongoing thing for the last several months,” Fly said. “I think they are concerned about going to the grocery store.
“They just want to be prepared.”
The most popular is the Smith and Wesson Shield Model EZ — a compact pistol in both 9mm and .380 ACP cartridges.
“It has a manual safety as well as a grip safety,” Fly said. “And the slide is easy to rack.”
Shotguns sales too are on the rise as a home defense weapon.
In most cases, this has been a first purchase for the buyers but not their first exposure to firearms.
“Usually the husband or boyfriend has guns already,” he said. “Most of them know how to use them already.”
Practice could be a challenge unless these shooters purchased ammo earlier, as sales of that, too, has increased.
Shelves across the country are empty as more buyers are coming to purchase a box or two at a time.
Unlike during the rush after Sandy Hook, it is isn’t a fear of governmental regulation that is prompting these purchases but feeling a need for self-protection.
Where, after the Sandy Hook Elementary School incident, ammo was bought by the case, it is now being simply bought by the box, but more people buying means supplies are being depleted.
“It is like the grocery stories,” said Fly whose shop opened July 4. “The wholesalers were hit and caught unaware.
“Now they are restocking.”
But, like so many other shops, his shelves are devoid of the most popular cartridges.
Freight is also more expensive which means that stores have to raise their prices to maintain their regular profit margins.
“With a couple of our wholesalers, if you get $500 worth, the shipping is free,” Fly said. “But they didn’t have $500 worth of what we needed.”
That means multiple suppliers and multiple shipping costs that the store will have to pass along with its prices.
It was just Wednesday, March 25, when Fly was talking, and his shop would not open until Thursday, his regular hours. But as demand increases, that could change.
“We both still have our day jobs,” he said.
The increase in buyers is something he is grateful for, but like so many others, he wishes life would return to normal and the pandemic would end.
