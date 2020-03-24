SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – The San Patricio County Department of Health said they are aware of an individual from McLennan County (Central Texas) that has tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to a statement from the department of health. This individual is in San Patricio County and in stable condition. She is in isolation since the symptoms do not require hospitalization.
According to county health officials, the immediate risk of transmission to residents of San Patricio County remains minimal at this time. Anyone found to have had close contact with this individual will be contacted directly by county department of health staff.
For more information, contact Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder at clara.rieder@co.san-patricio.tx.us or call San Patricio County Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at 361-201-0551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.