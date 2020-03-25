Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – The San Patricio County Department of Health has confirmed they now have two positive COVID-19 cases.
With the help of public and private labs, San Pat County has conducted 24 tests for COVID-19 with two of those returning positive.
In addition to the original McLennan County case, the second case involves a San Patricio County resident who was known to have had close contact with an existing positive COVID-19 individual. The county resident is said to be in stable condition and is in isolation since the symptoms do not require hospitalization.
No person-to-person spread of the coronavirus has been reported. Therefore, the immediate risk of transmission in San Patricio County remains minimal according to county health officials.
For more information, contact Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder at clara.rieder@co.san-patricio.tx.us or call San Patricio County Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at 361-201-0551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.