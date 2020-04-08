UPDATE: Two additional cases have been reported from Goliad County since this story was published in the April 9 edition.
GOLIAD – The visitor that no one wanted to arrive has found its way to Goliad County.
During the public announcements portion of the March 30 Goliad County Commissioners Court meeting, County Judge Mike Bennett announced that the county had a confirmed case of COVID-19. He expected the number of cases to increase.
“We received word this morning of the positive case, and there are several others under observation,” Bennett said. “The one that’s positive is in the hospital. The ones under observation are quarantined at home.”
County Emergency Management Coordinator Jimmy Schulze said after the meeting that the man stricken with coronavirus had taken ill and gone to a hospital in Victoria where he tested positive for the disease. However, the case initially was recorded in Victoria County.
The man, whom Schulze said became infected with coronavirus by community spread, continues to be treated in the hospital, and his family is self quarantined at home.
Also quarantined at home, Schulze said, are two women exposed to two separate people who tested positive for the virus.
“She had no symptoms or signs, but she was quarantined at home for 14 days,” he said.
Another Goliad County woman who went to a hospital and was tested for coronavirus was sent home to be quarantined. However, Schulze said he was never notified of the results of her test.
Schulze said a husband and wife being urged to stay at home had traveled in the Middle East, where the Jerusalem Post March 29 reported 50,000 coronavirus cases – of which 35,000 are in Iran alone.
“(The couple) haven’t been tested, and they show no symptoms,” Schulze said.
Bennett urged residents to use common sense and to practice social distancing and other precautions outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The only weapon we have is separation,” he said. “We have no other weapon currently.”
EMS building
Also during the meeting, a divided commissioners court took the first steps toward creating a new home for the Goliad County Emergency Medical Services. They voted 3-2 to create a budget line item for a new EMS station.
County Attorney Rob Baiamonte informed the commissioners that they had to make a second motion to specify the source of the funding to pay for the building’s design.
Commissioner Kenneth Edwards moved to allocate $16,000 from uncommitted money toward the project. The motion passed 3-2.