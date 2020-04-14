GOLIAD – COVID-19 has made the daily routine of Pam Lawrence far more stringent as this paramedic wants to ensure her family remains healthy.
“When I get home from work, I take off my uniform and disinfect it right away,” she said.
Then it is into the shower, one “as hot as I can stand,” the EMS infectious disease control officer said.
Yes, she is worried about her family.
“I am also worried about my community,” she said. “I am generally a healthy person.”
Lawrence is particularly cognizant of social distancing whenever she is out in public.
She and the other workers are also taking extra precautions as they are called out for any manner of illness.
“One of the first things we do is when someone calls 911, our dispatchers have a list of questions issued by the Center for Disease Control,” she said.
Those questions, she said, will determine how the responding paramedics and emergency crews prepare.
“When we arrive to someone who is sick or answered in a particular way to those questions, we stay six-feet away until we see how they are looking,” Lawrence said.
All of this is not just for the safety of the ambulance crew, but the people who will be treated next by the same emergency crews.
“We will send one person to go check them out, then we can go in,” Lawrence said. “At first, we will wear a mask to protect ourselves, just in case.”
Depending on the circumstances, that precaution could be extended to include goggles and a gown.
“We don’t want to infect the other coworkers,” she said. “We all share the same living space at work.”
She knows that not everyone with a fever and cough is going to be carrying the coronavirus.
“Right now, it is flu season also,” she said adding allergies to the list of common ailments this time of year.
“You just have to look for the differences,” Lawrence said. “The high fever comes with flu but doesn’t come with allergies.
“We are taking the precautions even if we are not 100 percent sure.”
Lawrence has been a paramedic for 14 years and seen disasters hit the community.
But this is different. This pandemic is unrelenting.
“When you go through a hurricane, it is a scarey situation, but it is short lived,” she said. “You have an hourly window, and then you deal with the cleanup.
“It is a unique situation.”
