The mayor of Goliad, Trudia Preston, is requiring that beginning at 9 p.m. today, and continuing until May 13, that all city residents shelter in place, wear masks when in public, respect a citywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Essential employees are still allowed to go to work during the curfew times.
Anyone violating this ordinance can be sentenced to a term not to exceed 180 days and up to a $1,000 fine.
“The mayor hereby authorizes the city’s Code Enforcement officer to assist the fire chief/Fire Marshal’s Office and other peace officers in enforcement of such declaration, ordinance, order or proclamation as issued by the mayor or the city council,” according to a news release from the city.