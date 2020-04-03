New case of COVID-19 brings San Patricio County total to four

SINTON – The San Patricio County Department of Public Health received notification today of a new positive COVID-19 case which is still under investigation. This county resident is a male, between the ages of 55 and 60, and is in stable condition. He is in isolation since his symptoms do not require hospitalization. This brings the County’s case count to four.
According to county health officials the immediate risk of transmission in San Patricio County remains minimal. Anyone found to have had close contact with this individual will be contacted directly by a staff member from the county department of public health.
For information, please contact Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.
For more information email EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us, visit their website at sanpatEM.com or call the COVID-19 hotline at 361-201-0551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.