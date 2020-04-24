No appointments needed for COVID-19 tests in Sinton today only

San Patricio County is hosting a mobile COVID-19 testing unit at the County Fairgrounds located at 219 W. 5th St. in Sinton. Tests will taken with no appointment necessary until 5 p.m. today, April 24. You will still need to call 512-883-2400 before going over. If anyone is a first responder or works in a law enforcement office, make sure to let them know when calling.