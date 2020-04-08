No new COVID-19 cases reported in San Patricio County for second day in a row

SINTON – Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder stated today that no new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported for a second day in San Patricio County and the case count remains at seven with 71 tests conducted. The immediate risk of transmission in the County remains minimal.
For more information email EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us, visit their website at sanpatEM.com or call the COVID-19 hotline at 361-201-0551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.