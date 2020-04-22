No new COVID-19 cases reported in San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported on April 22 that there are new cases in the county, leaving the total case count at 11 with 101 tests conducted. There are currently 4 active cases and one underinvestigation.
Also announced was that seven individuals have recovered and were released from the COVID-19 protocol.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.