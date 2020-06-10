Nursing home health worker tests positive for COVID-19

GOLIAD – County officials say that the most recent COVID-19 case was a health worker at La Bahia Nursing.
The person, whose identity is not being released, is not a county resident, county officials said in a news release.
“All the residents and staff of the nursing home have been tested and, so far, all are negative,” the news release states.
The county remains with a total of seven cases, with only two considered still active. No deaths have occurred in Goliad as a result of COVID-19.
Gov. Greg Abbott has told the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services to test 100% of residents and staff in nursing homes.
“The state of Texas is working to rapidly expand our testing capacity—especially among vulnerable populations in Texas nursing homes,” said Abbott.
Calls to Daybreak Ventures, the company which owns La Bahai Nursing, were not returned by press time.