Officials confirm first case of COVID-19 in Nueces County

Via a press conference held earlier today, Nueces County has confirmed that a Corpus Christi man between the age of 45 and 55 has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. As of Saturday at 5:30 p.m. there are now 325 cases in Texas including five deaths.
The most affected Texas county is Dallas with 29 cases followed by Harris with 25. Travis and Bexar counties follow that with 22 cases each
Officials say the Corpus Christi patient is quarantined and is being closely monitored and said to be in good condition. His case is travel-related as he had recently been to Houston.
There have been 73 tests done at the regional COVID-19 testing facility in Nueces County, which includes San Patricio, Bee, Refugio and Live Oak Counties.
